Weather on repeat: Still humid and windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Moderate heat risk today and tomorrow (2 out of 4)

Rain chances increase this weekend



Tonight, our skies will become more cloudy while muggy and windy conditions persist. An isolated pocket of heavy showers may pass through northern neighborhoods tonight. Stray showers could pop in here and there into tomorrow morning.

Our repeated weather pattern will continue tomorrow as air temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s, and heat index values will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. This will keep a majority of the Coastal Bend under a moderate risk for heat danger tomorrow.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Hot and breezy, stray shower

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 74

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!