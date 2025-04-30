Weather on repeat: Still humid and windy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate heat risk today and tomorrow (2 out of 4)
- Rain chances increase this weekend
Tonight, our skies will become more cloudy while muggy and windy conditions persist. An isolated pocket of heavy showers may pass through northern neighborhoods tonight. Stray showers could pop in here and there into tomorrow morning.
Our repeated weather pattern will continue tomorrow as air temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s, and heat index values will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. This will keep a majority of the Coastal Bend under a moderate risk for heat danger tomorrow.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Thursday: Hot and breezy, stray shower
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 74
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!