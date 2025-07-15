Weather on Repeat: Still hot & breezy in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot, muggy, and breezy

Tracking the tropics

The weather pattern will stay repetitive thanks to high pressure. Conditions will remain sunny, hot, and breezy all week. Air temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, and feels-like temperatures will top out in the low 100s. Wind speeds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming in from the Southeast between 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Also, I'm tracking what's brewing in the tropics. An area of low pressure east of the Sunshine State is producing disorganized showers and t-storms. It's forecast to track westward into the Northeastern Gulf by the midweek. The system currently has a 40% chance of formation. The KRIS 6 Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated. Possible impacts for the Coastal Bend could be rip currents and rough beach conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, muggy and breezy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

