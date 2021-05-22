Watch
Weak tropical low moves ashore with modest rainfall; much more rain early this week

Moisture-laden, unstable conditions mean rain
Bennett
Moist, increasingly unstable atmosphere means more rain Sunday through Tuesday
Increasing chance of showers expected
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:07:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of deep Gulf moisture and a series of upper level disturbances will mean scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

With soils already saturated from last week's heavy rainfall, flash flooding may be an issue as soon as Sunday. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night, becoming scattered Monday and Tuesday.

A stray shower of two may crop up Wednesday and Thursday, but skies will be generally sunny by mid- to late-week. Afternoon temperatures will range from the lower to middle 80s, with overnight readings in the middle 70s.

