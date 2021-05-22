Weak tropical low moves ashore with modest rainfall; much more rain early this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of deep Gulf moisture and a series of upper level disturbances will mean scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

With soils already saturated from last week's heavy rainfall, flash flooding may be an issue as soon as Sunday. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night, becoming scattered Monday and Tuesday.

A stray shower of two may crop up Wednesday and Thursday, but skies will be generally sunny by mid- to late-week. Afternoon temperatures will range from the lower to middle 80s, with overnight readings in the middle 70s.