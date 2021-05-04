Watch
Weak front arrives today with stray/isolated showers

Rainfall amounts will only amount to a few tenths
6WEATHER Tuesday Day Planner
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 07:40:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — After a very hot day yesterday, we’ll be tracking a weak cold front that will ease into South Texas for much of the day today and bring a northeasterly wind around 10-20 MPH.

In addition to bringing some slightly cooler and drier air to the region, it will also bring a few stray to isolated showers and thundershowers. Most of the activity will be on the light side and rainfall amounts will hover between a few hundredths to a few tenths at best.

Once the front moves on by and is through the entire area by later tonight, high pressure will take over the forecast and we’ll have a stretch of very nice weather take over with cool mornings and warm and sunny afternoons.

Today: Weak cold front moves in, mainly cloudy, breezy and stray/isolated showers…High: 84…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Slightly cooler and drier with skies clearing…Low: 66…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly clear and sunny with cooler temps…High: 83…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny skies and near seasonal…High: 86…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: More wind, but still sunny and warm…High: 87…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Few more clouds and turning windy with highs approaching the low 90s.

Have a great day!

