Weak front arrives this morning with sunshine, dry air & lots of wind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures this week went from the cool and below normal side to start, to the warm and above normal side to end. A problem that many Spring Breaker’s likely did not have a problem with!

We’ll continue to have warm temperatures today despite a weak Pacific cold front that will move through early this morning. Out ahead of the cold front, we have very mild, muggy and foggy conditions over the Coastal Bend. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution.

As the front moves in this morning, should sweep the entire region by around 8-9AM, we’ll pick up a very dry northwesterly wind around 20-30 MPH with gusts approaching 40-45 MPH.

This will do a couple of things. First, it will clear the morning clouds and fog out of the region and two, result in very high fire danger across South Texas.

The National weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of South Texas from 9AM-7PM. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended. Any activities dealing with sparks or flames should be handled with extreme caution. Dispose of cigarette butts accordingly and be sure to not drag chains from vehicles and be sure tires are inflated properly.

The cooler air associated with the early morning front will not arrive until the weekend. Though, it won’t be significant. Morning lows will dip into the 50s and afternoon highs over Saturday and Sunday will top the upper 70s. Making for a fantastic weekend to be outdoors.

There will still be elevated fire concerns on Saturday with a good breeze. The fire danger will continue to be present Sunday and early next week as winds increase over South Texas once again.

Next opportunity for some rainfall will be Monday afternoon and evening ahead of another cold front. This one will bring greater rainfall chances well north of South Texas, but we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm by early Tuesday morning before the front sweeps the area.

Temperatures will tumble back down into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday after achieving another round of 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Early morning cold front; sunny, dry and becoming windy with high fire danger; RED FLAG WARNINGS in place for all of South Texas until 7PM, less wind later this evening…High: 81…Wind: NNW 15-30 MPH with gusts around 40-45.

Tonight: Less wind, mainly clear and slightly cooler…Low: 51…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, less wind and dry with elevated fire danger…High: 77…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Clouds increasing along with the wind and remaining mild…High: 77…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with increasing chances for showers later in the afternoon and evening; very wind and warm with high fire danger…High: 82…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH with gusts around 40-45.

Tuesday: Cold front sweeps region early with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, then turning mainly sunny, still warm ahead of front…High: 84…Wind: NNW 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, windy and not as warm…High: 74…Wind: N 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day and weekend!