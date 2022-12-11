Weak cold front enters Coastal Bend; skies mostly cloudy with little to no rain. Chance of showers for Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front moved through the Coastal Bend early today, but associated showers remained north of the area. Expect the system to retreat overnight as a warm front and bring isolated to scattered showers for your Monday. It will remain much warmer than normal through Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s, but a strong cold front Tuesday night will begin a trend of much cooler and drier conditions. By this coming weekend, a second cold front Saturday night will add light rain and even colder temperatures to the mix. Rainfall totals will be modest and confined to Monday's showers, brief showers Tuesday night, and light rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday will dip to the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to the lower 60s Friday and the 50s over the weekend. Lows in the upper 60s tonight and Monday night will drop to the upper 50s Tuesday night, then into the 40s the rest of the week and through the weekend. Breezy onshore winds will gust to 25 mph Monday and Tuesday.

