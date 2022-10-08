Weak cold front brings fair skies, low humidity for weekend; stronger cold front expected midweek.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While fair skies with warm afternoons and mild nights can be expected through early next week, the first significant cold front of the fall will bring midweek rainfall and cooler temperatures. A weak cold front arrived early Saturday to usher in very dry air. That dry continental airmass warms and cools easily, so expect cooler mornings and very warm afternoons through Tuesday. However, abundant tropical moisture returns late Tuesday ahead of a midweek cold front. That front will generate scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms from late Wednesday through early Thursday, likely aided by the remnants of Tropical Storm Julia. Expect highs in the upper 80s, dropping to the lower 80s by late in the week. Morning lows will hover in the lower 70s, then dip into the 50s and 60s Thursday through Saturday.

