Weak cold front brings Coastal bend fair to partly cloudy, windy conditions with milder temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front eased through the Coastal Bend early today, bringing milder temperatures and a gusty east northeast wind. Increasing moisture overrunning the cooler air will generate isolated showers from late tonight through early Friday. An upper level ridge will warm the region through the weekend, increasing onshore flow and associated humidity. Isolated showers return Monday and again Wednesday as weak upper level disturbances glide across the region. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s through the coming week, with overnight readings from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall amounts will be modest, generally less than a tenth of an inch.

