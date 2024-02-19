Watch for early morning fog Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise, fair and dry through the coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-level high pressure precludes rain this week even though a weak cold front arrives late Thursday. Temperatures will remain near or above normal.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Widespread mainly inland fog expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings
- Breezy onshore flow Tuesday becomes windy midweek
- Cold front late Thursday takes temperatures back a few degrees but brings no rain
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool with early morning fog
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming light south after midnight
Tuesday:
Morning fog, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South 12 to 21 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 18 to 32 mph
Breezy to windy and warm through Thursday, not as warm and dry Friday through the weekend.