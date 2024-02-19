Watch Now
Watch for early morning fog Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise, fair and dry through the coming week

Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
KRIS file photo.
Sunny and breezy Tuesday, then windy and warm Wednesday
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 17:13:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-level high pressure precludes rain this week even though a weak cold front arrives late Thursday. Temperatures will remain near or above normal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Widespread mainly inland fog expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings
  • Breezy onshore flow Tuesday becomes windy midweek
  • Cold front late Thursday takes temperatures back a few degrees but brings no rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool with early morning fog
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
South wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming light south after midnight

Tuesday:
Morning fog, becoming mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South 12 to 21 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 18 to 32 mph

Breezy to windy and warm through Thursday, not as warm and dry Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
