Warmth and humidity to persist through early next week; patchy fog persists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mariners and motorists will need to cope with low visibility due to coastal fog through early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Well above normal temperatures to persist through early next week

A pair of weak cold fronts will bring slightly cooler air and low-end rain chances

Near seasonable temperatures are anticipated by late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South 11 to 21 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with patchy morning fog

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 11 to 21 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Less than 1/2 inch of rainfall expected at any given location in the Coastal Bend this coming week.