Warmth and humidity to persist through early next week; patchy fog persists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mariners and motorists will need to cope with low visibility due to coastal fog through early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Well above normal temperatures to persist through early next week
- A pair of weak cold fronts will bring slightly cooler air and low-end rain chances
- Near seasonable temperatures are anticipated by late next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with patchy morning fog
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph
Less than 1/2 inch of rainfall expected at any given location in the Coastal Bend this coming week.