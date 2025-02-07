Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Warmth and humidity to persist through early next week; patchy fog persists

A broad and persistent ridge of upper-level high pressure lingers over the Southern U.S., keeping unusually warm and humid conditions for the Coastal Bend through early next week.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
Small amounts of rain expected mid- to late- next week
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mariners and motorists will need to cope with low visibility due to coastal fog through early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Well above normal temperatures to persist through early next week
  • A pair of weak cold fronts will bring slightly cooler air and low-end rain chances
  • Near seasonable temperatures are anticipated by late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with patchy morning fog
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Less than 1/2 inch of rainfall expected at any given location in the Coastal Bend this coming week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.