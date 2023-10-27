Warmth and humidity persist this weekend; isolated showers today and Saturday. Much colder early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warm and humid airmass over South Texas will gradually dry out this weekend as upper-level high pressure builds into the region, but much colder air will dive into the Coastal Bend early next week. That means the continuation of above normal daytime temperatures and heat indices through Sunday, followed by well below normal readings and wind chill values Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s this weekend give way to daytime readings in the 50s and lower 60s next week, with overnights in the 70s this weekend plunging to the 50s and 40s behind a strong Monday morning cold front.

Unfortunately, very little in the way of meaningful rainfall can be expected over the next week. The dynamics supporting showers and thunderstorms will be largely absent today and Saturday, and mid-level moisture will be depleted as well. The cold front, however powerful, will have little in the way of thunderstorm energy as it moves across the region in the predawn hours Monday. Expect numerous rain showers early in the day on Monday, followed by areas of light rain later Monday through Tuesday. Rainfall accumulation will be generally less than a half inch for the next week. However, the combination of damp and windy conditions Monday and Tuesday will be physiologically shocking, so prepare to bundle up. By the second half of the week, skies will clear and daytime temperatures return to the 70s.

The tropics remain somewhat active in both the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins. Tammy has regenerated into a tropical storm and will be affecting Bermuda this weekend. In the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Wave 92E is getting better organized and will likely be named a tropical storm later today or tonight. Its motion will carry it into southernmost Mexico this weekend.