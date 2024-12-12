Watch Now
Warming up through the rest of the week

Rain chances over the weekend and early next week
Julia Kwedi Thursday 12/12/24 4pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With moisture gradually building in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will continue to increase into the weekend up to the low 80s by Saturday. Extra clouds will gather in our skies as well. There's potential for some patchy fog by each morning head into the weekend because our dew points will began to match closely to our air temperatures.

As the humidity and moisture builds rain chances still appear to be promising by the weekend and next Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and humid
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 67°F
Winds: SE 5-10

Have a good evening!

