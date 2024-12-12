Warming up through the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With moisture gradually building in the Coastal Bend, temperatures will continue to increase into the weekend up to the low 80s by Saturday. Extra clouds will gather in our skies as well. There's potential for some patchy fog by each morning head into the weekend because our dew points will began to match closely to our air temperatures.

As the humidity and moisture builds rain chances still appear to be promising by the weekend and next Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and humid

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: SE 5-10

Have a good evening!