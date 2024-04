CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

Gusty work week ahead

Well above average temperatures

Tracking rain chances late in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds

Temperature: Low 71

Winds: SE 15 to 18 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy with peaks of sunshine and still windy

Temperature: High 84

Winds: SE 20 to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: High 88

Winds: SE 15 to 20 mph

