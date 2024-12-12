WARMING UP: Temps are on the rise and so are rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Hope you're ready for a warmer weather pattern ahead.

High Risk of rip currents along our beaches through Friday

Another chilly morning with low temps in the 30s and 40s— but it will be our last for a while. A warming trend is underway. The afternoon will bring pleasant conditions in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Breezy on-shore winds will set up this afternoon, helping to bring increasing temps and humidity. Cloudy coverage moves in this evening. This will act as a 'blanket' of clouds to keep us warm overnight, trapping in some daytime heating. All that to say, temps won't change much overnight and Friday morning will greet us with temps in the low 60s.



With southeast winds in place, moisture increases. Expect mostly cloudy skies with less sunshine and humid temps in the upper 70s. Afternoon highs continue to climb, reaching 80ºF by Saturday with a chance for a few t-showers. Monday looks to be a better chance for widespread rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and mild

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

