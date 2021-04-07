Warming trend continues for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — A cold front entering north Texas and high pressure that is anchored firmly in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to deliver plenty of wind for the Coastal Bend along with some very warm to hot temperatures through the early part of the weekend.

The front to our north will unfortunately bypass us and deliver rainfall to north and northeastern parts of the state and even bring a round of some enhanced severe weather to Arkansas, Louisiana and parts of Mississippi.

We’re far removed from that activity as a warming trend continues to hold us in its grasp. There is a weak frontal boundary that will fizzle out over the region late Friday and early Saturday that will drop temperatures a couple of degrees, but nothing to be overly excited about.

An actual cold front, that will sweep South Texas (though still very weak) will move through early Tuesday of next week. Rainfall opportunities still look slim though.

Until then, the heat is on!

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, still humid and windy…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Winds relax, steamy, fog developing and mild…Low; 67…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Good amount of sunshine, breezy and hot…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Heat up further, mainly sunny, windy, humid and hot…High: 91…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Weak front washes out in the area, still very warm & breezy…High: 88…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Sunday: Warm, slightly drier and breezy…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH

Monday: Temperatures rebound, breezy and humid…front arrives late…High: 87…Wind: E 15-20 MPH

Have a great day!

