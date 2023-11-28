Warming trend begins tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Overrunning southwesterly flow aloft will briefly subside allowing for some partial clearing in our south Texas skies. This will result in warmer temperatures after our brief cool-down, but only a little mid-week rain.

Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with a low near 50.

Tuesday will be better with a little afternoon sunshine light winds and warmer with a high of 64. Tuesday night will be cloudy and rather cool again with a low of 49.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds but more humid and warmer with a high of 68.

Temperatures reach the 70's on Thursday with a few early showers.