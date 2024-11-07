Watch Now
Warming back up and more humid

Rain chances later in the week
Julia Kwedi's Wednesday 11/6/24 Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer temperatures back in the 70s as moisture rebounds tonight with winds returning to a southeasterly flow. This will also translate to warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week and our chances to see some isolated showers.

Another cold front is set to arrive on Saturday to offer another small taste of Fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A bit warmer and cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SE 10-15

Have a good evening!

