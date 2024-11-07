Warming back up and more humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warmer temperatures back in the 70s as moisture rebounds tonight with winds returning to a southeasterly flow. This will also translate to warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week and our chances to see some isolated showers.
Another cold front is set to arrive on Saturday to offer another small taste of Fall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A bit warmer and cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SE 10-15
Have a good evening!