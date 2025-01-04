Warmer temperatures hang on through early Sunday before next cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had another warm Saturday in the books with above-normal temperatures that will linger through Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm temperatures this afternoon and Sunday

Cold front pushes through Sunday afternoon

Very cold temperatures Sunday night

Saturday was another warm day for us, but this will all change within the next 24 hours. We will remain warm through Sunday before the cold air pushes into the area, therefore the above-normal temperatures will stick around for one more day.

By Sunday afternoon, our next cold front and first of the new year will push through the Coastal Bend. We will notice a big temperature drop from the afternoon to evening and night hours. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 80s near 90, with lows in the 30s. Most of our neighborhoods will experience a 50 degree drop in one day! After this cold front arrives, we will be seasonally cool for the remainder of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, increasing winds

Temperature: Low 68°F

Winds: S 15-20 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny, high temps, increasing winds

Temperature: High 89°F

Winds: S 15-20 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, cold, and windy

Temperature: Low 39°F

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Saturday!