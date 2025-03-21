Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Warmer and more humid weekend with rain on the way next week

Moisture to build into next week
Julia Kwedi Friday 3/21/25 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warm and breezy weekend
  • Promising rain chances next week

Warm and breezy conditions will continue in the Coastal Bend on this weekend. As moisture builds, we'll see temperatures bump up into the 80s with increasing cloud cover.

Fire danger concerns will thankfully fall into the moderate zone (level 2 out of 5) this weekend due to southeast winds usher in more moisture and humidity.

Rain chances still look very promising next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.