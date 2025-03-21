Warmer and more humid weekend with rain on the way next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and breezy weekend

Promising rain chances next week

Warm and breezy conditions will continue in the Coastal Bend on this weekend. As moisture builds, we'll see temperatures bump up into the 80s with increasing cloud cover.

Fire danger concerns will thankfully fall into the moderate zone (level 2 out of 5) this weekend due to southeast winds usher in more moisture and humidity.

Rain chances still look very promising next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening and an even better weekend!