Warmer and more humid weekend with rain on the way next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm and breezy weekend
- Promising rain chances next week
Warm and breezy conditions will continue in the Coastal Bend on this weekend. As moisture builds, we'll see temperatures bump up into the 80s with increasing cloud cover.
Fire danger concerns will thankfully fall into the moderate zone (level 2 out of 5) this weekend due to southeast winds usher in more moisture and humidity.
Rain chances still look very promising next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
