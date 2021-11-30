Warmer, more humid days ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We begin Tuesday with another round of some dense patchy fog in the Coastal Bend where visibility has dropped below a quarter mile for several locations. Dense Fog Advisories are again posted over the region and are in effect until 9 a.m.

But unlike yesterday, this round of fog has pushed farther inland. Early morning commuters are encouraged to use extreme caution when driving in dense fog by utilizing low-beam headlights and fog lights and reduced speeds. Be aware of surroundings and allow a good amount of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Today, we’ll continue to have a quiet weather pattern, which will persist through much of the week. However, high pressure will nudge further east and give us a return flow off the Gulf and result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.

We’ll be trading the 50s and 60s that we had over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for the 70s and 80s for the remainder of the week.

Rainfall chances don’t look all that great even though we’ll begin to see an increase in cloud coverage today and tomorrow. On Friday, a weak disturbance will move from west to east just north of the Coastal Bend and we could see a stray shower or two, but the majority is forecast to stay just outside of our viewing area and more towards the Victoria Crossroads and Houston.

A weak front looks to wash out over South Texas late Saturday and into Sunday. This could lead to a shower or two, but mainly deliver more clouds and a slight drop in temperatures.

The next cold front will follow shortly after on late Sunday and into Monday and that looks to clear the region and take us back down into the upper 60s to low 70s and increase the scattered shower opportunity.

Today is the official end of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season and will go down as the third most active on record with 21 named storms. This was more than NOAA predicted at the start of the season.

Though we had 21 named storms, it was far less than the 30 storms that formed in 2020. The strongest hurricane was Hurricane Ida that packed maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH at the end of August.

Today: AM fog with Dense Fog Advisory posted until 9 a.m.; more clouds, milder and a little more wind…High: 76…Wind: SE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Another round of fog possible, not as chilly, cool and muggy…Low: 56…Wind: Light and Variable.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, warm and humid…High: 79…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures warm up further…High: 80…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers just to the north, a few stray showers here, still warm and muggy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid…High: 83…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Weak front eases and washes out over South Texas, still mild and mainly cloudy with some showers, especially late as next front pushes in…High: 78…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Have a great day!