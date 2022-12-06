Warmer and breezy this week

A warm front moved north today and southerly winds behind the front will keep our temperatures above average this week as high pressure aloft dominates our weather, keeping cold fronts from making it into south Texas.

Fog will be possible each night, patchy Monday night but more widespread by mid-week.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with patchy fog with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and south winds at 6-12 mph.

Tuesday looks warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s and south-southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

Winds will be a bit stronger Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 mph from the south-southeast as low pressure moves across north Texas an Oklahoma.

For the rest of the week we'll have partly cloudy, warm days, reaching the lower 80s and nights in the 60s to near 70 with areas of fog.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday and this weekend as a weak cold front approaches but at this time, the weekend looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to 80.

