Warm & windy weekend ahead, rain chances return next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though the cloud-coverage has been plentiful over South Texas, the rainfall has not. With upper-level high pressure in control aloft, the chances of some good, soaking rainfall have been very limited outside a few stray sprinkles.

This pattern will stay in place today and right through the weekend as temperatures remain slightly above normal.

As our next weather maker moves through the west coast over the weekend, and eventually into the Central Plains, it will tighten up our pressure gradient here in South Texas and help usher in even more winds off the Gulf and keep our humidity high and winds on the gusty side.

This will continue to result in Coastal Flood Advisories from Baffin Bay to north of Port Aransas. Water may reach up to the dunes and access roads during times of high tide. Today, Friday, high tide for Bob Hall Pier will be at 11:47AM & Port Aransas Jetty at 11:55AM. Saturday: Bob Hall Pier high tide at 12:38 PM and Port Aransas Jetty high tide at 12:48PM. Rip current risks along the coast will stay high as well. Please be careful and stay only knee deep in the dangerous waters.

Though humidity will be plentiful in the air, our vegetation remains very dry, drought continues to intensify and, as a result, our fire danger will remain high according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Please continue to be careful when dealing with sparks or flames outdoors. Any fire that sparks will still be very difficult to contain with the gusty winds.

Early next week, the storm system that moves into the Plains will eventually sweep a weak cold front into South Texas late Monday and into early Tuesday. For now, the greater opportunity for some rainfall will be far north of the Coastal Bend, but we’ll be on the tail-end of the activity and still have the potential to see some isolated showers and a few storms late Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Forecast models are currently depicting anywhere between a few tenths up to maybe a half inch of rain with the heaviest activity, favoring inland areas. It’s not a widespread rainfall event, and not everyone will participate, but it presents our best opportunity for some rainfall in the next 7 days.

We’ll see a few lingering showers left over on Tuesday and winds will come down some, along with humidity. This will last a day or two, before the heat turns back on by the end of next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and muggy with high fire danger; also lots of hazards along the coast with Coastal Flood Advisories present…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, muggy and windy…Low: 72…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, more gusty winds with high fire danger and warm temperatures…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH with gusts approaching 40 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and very warm with high fire danger and likely Coastal Flood Advisories…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warm with a weak front arriving late with isolated showers and storms…High: 87…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Front arrive early, just after midnight, with some isolated showers and drier air moving in…High: 81…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not as much wind, seasonal…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

