Warm, windy Tuesday with showers overnight

The work week started off warm but a couple of cold fronts moving through will bring temperatures down this week.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, windy and warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to 80 inland to lower 70s at the coast and south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

A stray shower is possible before noon but most of the day looks dry, until Tuesday night when isolated showers and t-storms are possible ahead of the next cold front. These will be widely scattered in our northwestern counties but more isolated at the coast through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts are projected to stay under a quarter inch in most areas but higher in areas that see a thunderstorm.

Winds will shift to the northwest Wednesday morning behind the cold front and clouds will break up late in the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. With mostly clear skies, it will be cooler Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast.

After a mostly sunny, mild day Thursday another cold front will swing through Thursday evening, sending cooler air into south Texas. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday with nights dipping into the upper 30s and 40s.