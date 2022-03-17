Warm & windy today with elevated fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures have really heated up over the last couple of days and has made Spring Break in the Coastal Bend very nice, even though the Gulf waters remain on the cool side in the middle 60s.

Today we’ll have a good amount of cloud coverage, but the winds will ramp up and temperatures will as well. With the extra wind, we will have another round of elevated fire weather conditions in South Texas.

Local and state firefighters have been very busy over the last several days, so use caution with sparks and flames. There are numerous burn bans that are in place across the Coastal Bend.

Not only will we have elevated fire weather today, but it will continue to be the case tomorrow and for much of the weekend.

We will have a weak cold front arrive tomorrow morning, but it will do little to cool us down. We’ll still top the low 80s Friday.

Over the weekend, the cooler air will arrive, and high temperatures will come back down into the middle 70s.

Rain chances really ramp up early next week for northern parts of the state. They’ll even have a round of severe weather, but for us in South Texas we’ll see small chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be too strong to see anything meaningful. We’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Today: Clouds will be increasing, mainly cloudy at times, but still a nice and warm day with plenty of wind that will lead to an elevated fire danger…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: There will be a good mix of clouds in the area, cooler and muggy before a weak front arrives after midnight…Low: 56…Wind: SW/turning North at 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Early morning cold front, weak in nature, still will be very warm and drier with plenty of wind which will lead to high fire danger…High: 80…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and breezy with slightly cooler temperatures…High: 75…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Some more clouds return for the first day of Spring, turning windy and still on the mild side…High: 76…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers, but very windy and warm, elevated fire danger…High: 83…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH with stronger gusts.

Tuesday: Partly to mainly cloudy, still breezy to windy and very warm with a front arriving later in the day…High: 82…Wind: NNW 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!