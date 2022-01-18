Warm and windy today but more cold air on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a round of cold temperatures over the weekend, temperatures even froze at Corpus Christi International Airport, bottoming out at 31 degrees Monday morning. But high pressure has moved off into the Gulf and we are going to begin to get some southerly winds that will help to bring warmer temperatures to the Coastal Bend for the next two days.

If you are a fan of the warm and humid conditions, you are most certainly going to want to enjoy the next 36-48 hours. This is your time.

Big changes will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as blast of very cold air moves into South Texas. Some locations could drop as much as 50-60 degrees from the high on Wednesday afternoon to the morning low by Friday morning.

There’s one noticeable difference as this cold front will bring some rainfall.

For now, forecast models are showing heaviest amounts near the coastline, where up to an inch of accumulated rainfall will occur over the next seven days. However, most of the activity will be in the form of light rain on Thursday and Friday.

We'll get a break over the weekend but it will remain cloudy and chilly. Another chance of showers will then materialize early next week.

In the meantime, prepare for that big temperature drop. Weather conditions on Thursday will be near blustery with highs only topping the mid-40s with light rain and winds around 20-30 mph with gusts approaching 40-45 mph.

This chance of rain will come from a subtropical tap of moisture that will be streaming overhead from the Pacific. We’ll have an overrunning pattern that will promote lots of clouds, the light to moderate rain and will help keep the cold temperatures at the surface. This pattern will basically hold from Thursday all the way through the early part of next week.

Today: Good amount of sunshine, windy and warm…High: 77…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog will form, partly cloudy and muggy…Low: 60…Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Less wind, but still breezy; warm and mainly sunny…High: 83…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Strong cold front arrives very early in the morning; windy, cold and damp with light to moderate rain…High: 46…Wind: N 20-30 mph and gusting.

Friday: Cloudy to overcast with light rain and very cold conditions, breezy…High: 46…Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy to overcast, light drizzle; still breezy and chilly…High: 55…Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and chilly with winds increasing…High: 57…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the warmth while it’s here!