Warm, windy and very humid weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are fan of Spring-like conditions in South Texas, complete with warm temperatures, high humidity and strong winds, then you are really going to love the forecast as we head into the weekend.

High pressure is in firm control to our east, and in the Gulf of Mexico, and is ushering in high moisture levels right into South Texas. This continues to result in some fog along the coastal areas that spreads inland throughout the morning. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution when driving in dense fog and utilize low-beam headlights and to always be aware of surroundings.

There is a plethora of frontal boundaries to our north and west. Coupled with the fact that they are going to be advancing in our direction and moving up against the high in the Gulf, our pressure gradients are going to tighten up and we’ll see more wind over the next several days.

It will take several days for the fronts to our north and west to combine as one, but it is forecast to sweep our area early Monday morning with a few isolated showers and some cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, we’ll see a decent amount of sunshine for today and going into the weekend as high temperatures will reach the low 80s for many. If you plan on being outdoors, count on that wind out of the south-southeast around 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 30-35.

Once the front moves by early next week, we’ll see a couple of days of cool temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll briefly warm back up nearly seasonal levels on Thursday, but forecast models are hinting at another decent shot of some cold air arriving by Friday. So don’t put away the jackets and blankets just yet. We could see another round of 30s & 40s, at least in the morning, going into next weekend.

Today: More sunshine than yesterday, turning windy, warm and very humid…High: 79…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Less wind, a few clouds with some coastal fog developing; mild…Low: 62…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Saturday: Good amount of sunshine, warm, windy and humid…High: 80…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Even warmer, staying humid and windy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Early morning cold front arrives with a few isolated showers, turning cooler and staying windy…High: 75…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tuesday: Chilly morning in the 40s with cool temperatures in the afternoon; staying cloudy and breezy…High: 60…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Clouds break up some to lead to party cloudy conditions, remaining cool with less wind…High: 68…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend and be safe!