Warm, windy, and very humid for your holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your Memorial Day weekend will feature above normal temperatures, stressful humidity and lots of wind...but no rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s this coming week

Heat index values above 100 will be common each afternoon

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mid- to late-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Saturday:

Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, humid, and windy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 102 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 28 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Expect choppy bays and 3 to 5 foot seas, along with beach water temperature around 86 degrees.