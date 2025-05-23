Warm, windy, and very humid for your holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your Memorial Day weekend will feature above normal temperatures, stressful humidity and lots of wind...but no rain.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s this coming week
- Heat index values above 100 will be common each afternoon
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mid- to late-week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph
Saturday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, humid, and windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 102 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 28 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Expect choppy bays and 3 to 5 foot seas, along with beach water temperature around 86 degrees.