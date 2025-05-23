Watch Now
Warm, windy, and very humid for your holiday weekend

Persistent high pressure in the upper air will hold a front stationary well north of the Coastal Bend through the weekend, ensuring continued sweltering heat and humidity through Memorial Day.
Common Sense for beating the heat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your Memorial Day weekend will feature above normal temperatures, stressful humidity and lots of wind...but no rain.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect highs from the upper 80s to lower 90s this coming week
  • Heat index values above 100 will be common each afternoon
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms mid- to late-week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Saturday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, humid, and windy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 102 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 28 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Expect choppy bays and 3 to 5 foot seas, along with beach water temperature around 86 degrees.

