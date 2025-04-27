Warm, windy, and humid through the upcoming week; some meaningful rainfall late week in the western watershed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, humid, and quite windy most of the upcoming week, but stray showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms in the western watershed Friday and Friday night. As a result of sustained moderate to strong southeasterly winds, a moderate rip current risk is expected through Wednesday, at least.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated spots of early morning fog on Monday will be fleeting

Southeasterly winds will gust over 30 mph through midweek

Any precipitation will be negligible over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Monday:

Patchy morning fog; otherwise, Partly cloudy, windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm-

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 34 mph

With beach water temperature around 80 degrees, a dip will be tempting. Remember rip current risk will be moderate, so be careful.