Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Warm, windy, and humid through the upcoming week; some meaningful rainfall late week in the western watershed.

SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
Most heavy rain in Texas this week stays north of the Coastal Bend, but some meaningful late-week precipitation is expected in our western watershed.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Warm, humid, and quite windy most of the upcoming week, but stray showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms in the western watershed Friday and Friday night. As a result of sustained moderate to strong southeasterly winds, a moderate rip current risk is expected through Wednesday, at least.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated spots of early morning fog on Monday will be fleeting
  • Southeasterly winds will gust over 30 mph through midweek
  • Any precipitation will be negligible over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph

Monday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm-
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 34 mph

With beach water temperature around 80 degrees, a dip will be tempting. Remember rip current risk will be moderate, so be careful.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.