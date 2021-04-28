Warm, windy and cloudy today

CORPUS CHRISTI — Humidity, cloud coverage and wind will be a good part of your day today as moisture continues to pile up here in South Texas ahead of an upper-level storm system out to the west of us.

As the system out west pushes slowly towards Texas, our pressure gradient will tighten up and we’re in for plenty of wind today. In fact, the extra wind has led to a Wind Advisory for nearly all coastal counties, including the city of Corpus Christi, from 10AM-7PM for winds gusting up to 40MPH. In addition, we have Small Craft Advisories posited for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters, Coastal Flood Advisories in place and also High Rip Current Risks for the Gulf waters. Boaters, mariners, beach-goers and those going fishing are urged to use extreme caution.

Over the next several days, we’ll have some good cloudy coverage. A surface cold front will reach us by Thursday afternoon. The front will go through North Texas today and cause a round of potentially severe weather. Those traveling northward are urged to pay close attention to the forecast.

We’ll see the opportunity for isolated thundershowers on Thursday with the frontal boundary approaching. Then again late Friday and into the first half of Saturday as the upper-level low disturbance tracks across South Texas. This looks like the best opportunity for rainfall. By Saturday afternoon and into Sunday, the low should move northeast and we’ll start to dry out. A half inch to one and a half inches of rain is possible. The lion-share of the rain though is up in central and north Texas.

Don’t forget to download our FREE 6WEATHER StormShield App! You can watch radar and track storms LIVE!

Today: Mainly cloudy, windy and very humid; a passing shower…High: 85…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH & gusting to 40+. Wind Advisories, High Rip Current, Coastal Flood Advisories and Small Craft Advisories posted.

Tonight: Less wind, still breezy; mainly cloudy; passing shower…Low: 73…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Weak cold front arrives in the afternoon; mainly cloudy and isolated thundershowers…High: 86…Wind: SE/NE 8-16 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, stray showers…High: 81…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Upper disturbance moves through, isolated to scattered thundershowers, some rain could be heavy…High: 78…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Improving conditions, rain moves out…mainly sunny and warmer…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Monday: Increasing wind, mainly sunny and hot…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!