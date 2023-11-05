Warm Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Warm but comfortable temperatures are greeting us this weekend and that continues into this evening.

Our forecast low is 62 with clouds early and then clear late tonight. This is will help create patchy fog early tomorrow morning but it is expected to clear out around 10am.

Temperatures for your Sunday will be very similar to what we experienced today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

False fall will return in full force early next week as muggy conditions increase but I'm tracking a cold front that could make its way to South Texas by the end of the week bringing showers with it.

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour tonight!

Have a good night!

