Warm weather and above average temps will trend this week

Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight until noon Tuesday across the Coastal Bend

Temperatures will be trending warmer this week in the Coastal Bend. You can anticipate warm and sunny afternoons and mild temps overnight. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s.

Winds will stay on the light side tonight but this will play a role in our fog that will build overnight and last into tomorrow morning. Widespread dense fog will make for a tricky commute tomorrow morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Late dense widespread fog

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild temps

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

