Warm weather and above average temps will trend this week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight until noon Tuesday across the Coastal Bend
Temperatures will be trending warmer this week in the Coastal Bend. You can anticipate warm and sunny afternoons and mild temps overnight. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s.
Winds will stay on the light side tonight but this will play a role in our fog that will build overnight and last into tomorrow morning. Widespread dense fog will make for a tricky commute tomorrow morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Late dense widespread fog
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild temps
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
