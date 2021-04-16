Warm today, cold front arrives early Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI — Mainly cloudy, warm and humid weather conditions will stick around one more day before a significant cold front arrives tomorrow morning.

Shower activity has been, for the most part, very light across the area and has led to only a few hundredths of an inch of rain and we’ll have another opportunity for a few isolated showers and thundershowers again today.

The cold front will push through our northern counties around 2-4 AM Saturday and completely move through the entire area around 5-7 AM and bring with it the much cooler temperatures, plenty of northerly wind and also some scattered thunderstorms.

The first half of Saturday looks to be our best shot at some rainfall where accumulations will be at their highest. Sunday and into Monday, there will still be plenty of clouds, but rainfall chances drop to stray-isolated at best.

Cooler temperatures will remain in place though through early next week with highs struggling to make the 70s!

Today: Warmer, mainly cloudy with some afternoon sun breaking through with isolated showers…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives early Saturday, most of the night will be muggy & warm, then when front arrives temps will fall and rain chances increase…Low: 63…Wind: turning NNE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Cold front early, scattered showers and thunderstorms especially for the first part of the day, much cooler and windy…High: 67…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Still mainly cloudy, cool and breezy with only a few stray showers…High: 68…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Holding on to lots of clouds, cool temperatures and lighter winds…High: 70…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Temps warm up and more sunshine…High: 78…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend! Hopefully you get some good rain and enjoy the cooler temps!

