Warm temperatures and strong winds until Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm temperatures and strong winds continue to be on repeat mode in South Texas. High pressure to our east is giving us a good southeasterly flow off the Gulf of Mexico and ushering in high humidity levels and deepening low pressure to our north and northwest is tightening up our pressure gradient here and resulting in gusty afternoon winds. Yesterday, at CCIA, we topped out with a wind gust of 39 MPH.

Next weather maker comes in the form of a cold front which will arrive Sunday morning with some scattered showers, cooler temperatures and less wind. Rainfall amounts unfortunately do not look impressive.

Today will be almost a repeat of the last 48-hours. We’ll look for a good mix of clouds and sun with a high of 82 in Corpus Christi. Inland areas will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSE 15-25 MPH and gusting. There is a moderate rip current risk. Boater, mariners, fisherman and Spring Breaker’s should use extreme caution around the Gulf waters. Small craft caution is advised.

Tonight, will be very humid and mild with overnight lows only falling into the mid-60s. Winds will still be breezy out of the southeast around 11-22 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, a passing stray showers, windy and warm…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Another good mix of clouds and sun, warm and windy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Cold front arrives early, scattered showers and cooler…High: 75…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH

