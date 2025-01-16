Warm & Sunny: Near average temps today and above average temps into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We got sunshine and warmer temperatures temporarily back in the forecast. Afternoon highs today were in mid to upper 60s but this is just beginning. Tonight we'll fall back into the 40s and tomorrow we'll have even warmer weather in the 70s.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the warmer weather but also use this time wisely to prepare for our cold arctic blast.

The arctic air will move in late Saturday. By Saturday night temperatures will fall 30º or more. There's also potential for wintry precip Monday morning through Wednesday morning. Right now it is appearing more likely that the precip will be in the form of freezing rain/sleet. There's still some uncertainty with forecast models but more details should become more clear by the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Less clouds

Temperature: Low 47º F

Winds: S light and variable

Tomorrow: Even warmer and party sunny

Temperature: High 75º F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 58º F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!