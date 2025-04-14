Warm, muggy, and windy forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Windy and humid conditions are in the forecast all this week. A weak cold front will pass through the area late tonight into tomorrow morning, so winds will shift briefly to northeasterly flow. The cold front won't cause any changes in temperatures as we'll still reach the 80s tomorrow afternoon.
Rain chances look decent right now on Easter Sunday, but things could change so keep an eye on the forecast!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great evening!