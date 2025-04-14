Warm, muggy, and windy forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy and humid conditions are in the forecast all this week. A weak cold front will pass through the area late tonight into tomorrow morning, so winds will shift briefly to northeasterly flow. The cold front won't cause any changes in temperatures as we'll still reach the 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances look decent right now on Easter Sunday, but things could change so keep an eye on the forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!