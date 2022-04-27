Warm, humid & windy conditions making a return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, the upper-level disturbance that moved through the South Texas area over the last 48-hours or so is not taking off to the northeast and upper-level high pressure is replacing it and will result in much quieter conditions and promote sunshine under partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and a return of the gusty winds.

Though not many of us received some beneficial rainfall along the coast, officially out at Corpus Christi International we received .17” on Monday, some our inland communities really benefited with average amounts of rain around 1-2 inches with some spotty areas received around 3-6”. Some of this fell out in the watershed, which is good for everyone. Not nearly enough needed to put worries to bed, but certainly better than receiving nothing at all.

Outside of a stray shower left over today with our storm system exiting, we’ll be under partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures and a gentle breeze.

As the upper-level high pressure system takes over, our weather pattern will not change much over the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows in the low 70s.

A couple of frontal boundaries will move into North Texas over the upcoming weekend and bring them rainfall chances. Those fronts are forecast to stall well north of us and outside of a stray shower that may migrate in our neck of the woods, most of us will be dry, warm and windy.

Just a reminder that the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season in 35 days away. Do you and your family have a plan in place? What about an emergency kit? Just some things to think about as we head into hurricane season.

Today: Partly cloudy, a stray shower, seasonal and a good breeze…High: 83…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, humid and quiet…Low: 68…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, getting warmer and windier as humidity returns in full force…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with a few clouds, strong and gusty winds, very warm and humid…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Few more clouds, a stray coastal shower, still very warm and windy…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a passing stray showers, still mainly humid, warm and windy…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Strong winds will dominate throughout the day with gusts over 40MPH; above normal temperatures, humid & a good mix of clouds and sunshine…High: 88…Wind: SE 20-30 MPH & gusting over 40 MPH.

Have a great day!