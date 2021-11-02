Warm and humid now, but chilly temps are on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is some cold air that has entered the northern parts of the state yesterday, but the frontal boundary associated with the cold front has stalled out and is waiting for some upper-level support to move in behind it and give it the push that it needs to surge southward.

In the meantime, while parts of the Panhandle are once again in the 30s and 40s this morning, us in South Texas will remain on the warm and humid side of the weather pattern and expect another round of good sunshine today with highs above seasonal average in the low 80s.

As an upper-level disturbance begins to push into the Central Plains later today, the cold front will finally begin to slowly push southward and eventually ease into the Coastal Bend late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, which will be felt by a brisk northerly wind around 15-25 MPH.

We will see an increase in clouds by Wednesday afternoon, where temperatures will still be above normal in the low 80s, and rainfall will start to increase and push in from the north ahead of and along the cold front. There will be a few embedded thunderstorms in the rainfall, but most of the rain is expected to stay in shower form and the severe storm potential will remain low. However, we’ll be monitoring that closely as we move forward.

Thursday looks like a very damp, chilly, overcast kind of day as morning lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 60s. Rainfall amounts will vary widely from a quarter to half inch, but there will be some spotty locations that could pick up a couple of inches of rain with the heavier activity that trains.

Surface based high pressure will eventually push in by Friday afternoon and the sunshine will return and the cool and dry air can then be enjoyed with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend looks great with some good sunshine as temperatures moderate back to near seasonal normal in the upper 70s to near 80.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, warm and humid…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: More cloud coverage, humid and mild…Low: 67…Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, humid and warm; cold front approaches late with increasing showers and storm, temperatures will slowly fall…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Cold front moves in early; overcast, windy, rainy and chilly with pockets of heavy showers…High: 65…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Friday: Sunshine returns, cool and dry…High: 70…Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Lots of sunshine, still dry and comfortable with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday: Bit more wind, still mainly sunny and getting warmer…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and be sure those extra blankets and sweaters are handy!