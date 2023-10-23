Warm, humid, breezy, and showers conditions expected for the Coastal Bend this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of abundant tropical moisture and repeated waves of upper-level instability will bring isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend this coming week. Over this past weekend, copious moisture both from the Eastern Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico meant increasing humidity and a few showers to the region. That trend will continue as the remnants of what was Hurricane Norma migrate across the State. Only stray to isolated showers are expected here from that system through Tuesday, but increasing instability from a series of mid-latitude disturbances will augment our rain chances later in the week. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday, and again Monday, with stronger upper-level storm systems. Still, only a half to three-quarters of an inch of accumulated rainfall is anticipated for the week to come.

The clouds and showers, along with high levels of humidity, will keep afternoons temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, while overnights will be mild but humid, with daybreak readings in the middle to lower 70s. A strong southeasterly wind, gusting well in excess of 30 mph at times, will prevail through midweek. In addition to the influx of Gulf moisture, the strong onshore flow will mean moderate rip current risks, high seas and choppy to rough bays. Accordingly, a Small Craft Advisory in effect today is likely to be reissued for your Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins remain active. While Norma is now a remnant low, Tropical Storm Otis lurks off the coast of Guatemala and will move northward into southern Mexico later this week. In the western Caribbean, Tropical Wave 95L is approaching Nicaragua, while Category 1 Hurricane Tammy continues to move northeast into the open waters of the North Atlantic. Some of the moisture from 95L and Otis eventually may contribute to our precipitation here in the Coastal Bend.

