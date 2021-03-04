Warm, Humid and Breezy this Afternoon; Areas of Fog and Drizzle Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Patchy drizzle and fog will develop across the Coastal Bend tonight ahead of a Friday morning cold front that will cool and dry the region through the weekend. Expect a quiet week ahead, weather-wise, with onshore flow becoming windy at times and raising temperatures and humidity to springtime levels. Isolated showers will accompany the cold front Friday morning; otherwise, no rainfall is anticipated for the coming week. Highs will be in the 60s over the weekend, rising to the 70s next week and near 80 on Thursday. Lows in the 50s over the weekend will climb into the 60s next week.