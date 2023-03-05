Warm days with rising humidity

Increasing southeast winds will give us warm, humid days through Thursday before the next cold front arrives.

Tonight we'll see increasing low clouds and areas of fog with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a southeast breeze of 6-12 mph.

Fog and low clouds will start our day Monday then partly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s inland to upper 70s at the coast with southeast winds up to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Warm, humid and windy days will continue from Tuesday through Thursday before a cold front arrives early Friday morning.

A few showers are possible Friday with the front but at this time, little to no rain is expected.

Temperatures will come down into the upper 70s Friday and mid 70s for highs Saturday before rising again into the lower 80s for Sunday.