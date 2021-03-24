Warm & breezy Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Warm and humid air continues to stream in off the Gulf of Mexico and as frontal boundaries move through the northern parts of the state, we are staying mainly dry and very warm.

A couple of cold fronts will pay us a visit over the course of the next 7-days, but they will have little “cold” air associated with them and will move by quickly to mainly give us a brief wind shift, higher wind speeds and some drier air. This combination will lead to high fire danger. There are Fire Weather Watches posted for our southern counties and into the Rio Grande Valley for today and there is a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger in the Coastal Bend on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.. Outdoor burning, and any activity that involves flames or sparks for that matter, is highly discouraged on Thursday.

Next front will arrive over the weekend, on early Sunday, and will bring only a stray, to isolated at best, shower. However, most of the meaningful rainfall will continue to stay well north of South Texas.

Today: AM fog; otherwise mainly cloudy, breezy and warm…High: 85…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH

Tonight: More fog forming, muggy and mild…Low: 65…Wind: SSW 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Front arrives early, HIGH FIRE DANGER, windy, warm and very dry with mainly sunny skies…High: 87…Wind: NNW 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Few more clouds, still warm and breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, but hints of sunshine, warm and breezy…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH

Sunday: Front arrives early with only a stray shower, HIGH FIRE DANGER, breezy and drier…High: 81…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH

Monday: More sunshine, not as warm, but still above normal…High: 80…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH

