Warm, breezy and partly cloudy weekend for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions prevail over the Coastal Bend this weekend ahead of a cold front expected late Sunday, and that front will bring scattered showers along with a brief cool down. After a brief midweek warm-up, an upper level storm will mean a wet, cool Thanksgiving and Black Friday. With a persistent south to southeast wind, weekend afternoon temperatures reached the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lows hovered in the middle 60s. Expect the mercury to dip into the 50s by early Monday behind the front and then struggle to return to 70 Monday afternoon despite clearing skies. Highs will remain in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop into the 60s Thanksgiving and Black Friday as clouds gather amid an approaching upper level storm system that promises significant rain from thunderstorms. Plan on isolated showers beginning late Wednesday, then increasing showers Wednesday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely Thanksgiving Day through Thursday night, tapering off on Friday. Another disturbance will generate scattered showers on Saturday. Rainfall totals the second half of the week may exceed two inches in some areas of the Coastal Bend.

