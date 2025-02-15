Warm, breezy and humid today, but cold air is not far away...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy and coastal fog, followed by windy and much warmer conditions this afternoon. Much cooler again Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s today and near 80 on Tuesday, but keep your coats handy. You also may be needing an umbrella Friday night.

Today:

Mostly cloudy with coastal fog, then windy and warm this afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South to southwest 13 to 25 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, breezy and colder

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

North 12 to 22 mph

Sunday:

Sunny but windy and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North 17 to 28 mph

If you're itching to hit the beach or coastal waters, today it a good opportunity. Just remember the water temperature is 55 degrees and seas will run 3 to 6 feet.