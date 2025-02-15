Warm, breezy and humid today, but cold air is not far away...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy and coastal fog, followed by windy and much warmer conditions this afternoon. Much cooler again Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s today and near 80 on Tuesday, but keep your coats handy. You also may be needing an umbrella Friday night.
Today:
Mostly cloudy with coastal fog, then windy and warm this afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South to southwest 13 to 25 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 22 mph
Sunday:
Sunny but windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 28 mph
If you're itching to hit the beach or coastal waters, today it a good opportunity. Just remember the water temperature is 55 degrees and seas will run 3 to 6 feet.