Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Warm, breezy and humid today, but cold air is not far away...

A warm front overnight brought increasing temperatures and strong south to southwesterly winds for the Coastal Bend today, but another cold front will send the mercury plummeting Sunday.
Hourly Fcst Graph w icons.png
KRIS6
A nice rise in temperatures from late Friday through Saturday, but it won't last too long.
Hourly Fcst Graph w icons.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy and coastal fog, followed by windy and much warmer conditions this afternoon. Much cooler again Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s today and near 80 on Tuesday, but keep your coats handy. You also may be needing an umbrella Friday night.

Today:
Mostly cloudy with coastal fog, then windy and warm this afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South to southwest 13 to 25 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the upper 40s
Winds:
North 12 to 22 mph

Sunday:
Sunny but windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 28 mph

If you're itching to hit the beach or coastal waters, today it a good opportunity. Just remember the water temperature is 55 degrees and seas will run 3 to 6 feet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.