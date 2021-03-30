Warm and windy today, cold front arrives tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI — A southeasterly wind will take over the area today and result in much warmer temperatures over the Coastal Bend and add to that an approaching cold front that will be moving into North Texas by this afternoon and we are going to be seeing temperatures shoot above normal along with plenty of wind.

Much of the light mist, drizzle and fog from this morning will slowly burn off by midday and we’ll be left with mainly cloudy skies, though we should see a bit more in the way of sunshine to help warm things up.

Cold front will move in just after midday for most of us on Wednesday. The front will have plenty of wind, cooler temperatures and a few scattered showers and thundershowers. Weather forecast models are not showing overly optimistic rainfall amounts, but a few tenths will be the average.

We’ll hold on to cooler conditions through the end of the week until we warm up this weekend, for the Easter Weekend. Clouds will still be plentiful, and a few stray showers will be possible early Easter Sunday. Though, it does not look like it will be a washout by any means.

Today: AM fog/mist & drizzle…afternoon will be breezy, mainly cloudy and warm…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, muggy and foggy again…Low: 67…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Transition day with cold front arriving after midday, once front passes it will be windy and cooler with scattered showers…High: 79…Wind: N 20-30 MPH.

Thursday: Still mainly cloudy, but cooler…High: 67…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH

Friday: Little bit more sunshine and below normal temperatures…High: 73…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH

Easter Weekend: Mainly cloudy, few stray showers, and warming up…Highs: near 80…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

