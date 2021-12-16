Warm and windy, but changes looming on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve been stuck in a windy, humid and very warm weather pattern for most of the week in South Texas. And it's going to stick around for at least another 48 hours.

We can thank high pressure over the Gulf bringing us a southeasterly flow into the region and keeping humidity levels and temperatures on the high side.

And with deepening low pressure associated with cold fronts to our north, the pressure gradient has been tight over the area. The result is the gusty winds that we’ve been observing each day with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Expect those humid, warm and windy conditions today and tomorrow as afternoon high temperatures stay about 10-20 degrees above seasonal averages.

Some cold air has made its way into the Panhandle this morning and that’s where is going to stay for now. It’s lacking the upper-level support to blast it southward for the time being.

That surge southward will happen, but it’ll happen Saturday afternoon and evening for us. And when that occurs, we’ll see shower and thunderstorm activity increase along the frontal boundary.

As the front passes the Coastal Bend, temperatures will start to fall into the 60s and 50s. Eventually we’ll see some upper 40s by the morning hours of Sunday through the middle of next week.

Rainfall will pick up Saturday afternoon and evening, tapering off some on Sunday with just light showers and sprinkles. It will then pick up early Monday as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west and then we’ll gradually dry out as it exits to the east.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but a good quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain will be common. Some locations, favoring the northern and coastal regions, will see precipitation of an inch by Monday evening.

With overcast skies and rainfall on Sunday and Monday, we'll struggle to get out of the 50s. So, it’ll be wet and chilly.

We’ll begin to see temperatures moderate by Tuesday and Wednesday as the sunshine returns.

Today: Windy, warm and humid with mostly sunny skies…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, some fog and light showers, mild and muggy…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Friday: One more day of windy, warm and humid conditions…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Transition day as we begin muggy and warm for the first part of the day, then turning cooler, rainy and windy as a front pushes into South Texas…High: 78…Wind: Starting SW 7-14 mph, ending northerly 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Overcast, chilly and soggy with mist and light rain…High: 56…Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Monday: Rainfall increases early in the day and then gradual clearing out by the late evening, still overcast, soggy and chilly…High: 59…Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: More sunshine, milder and near seasonal…High: 67…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

