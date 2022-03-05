Warm and very windy conditions accompany partly cloudy skies over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meteorological spring is here, and along with it the temperature roller coaster ride for the coming week. Warmth and humidity prevails through Sunday night, then a cold front Monday brings chilly and damp conditions through Tuesday. Following brief warming, another cold front arrives early Friday. An upper level disturbance gliding north of the Coastal Bend will increase winds through Sunday but bring on isolated showers. A stronger system pushes a cold front through the region Monday morning, accompanied by numerous showers and a chilling north wind. Cool and showery conditions persist through Tuesday night before the region warms to near normal midweek. Another cold front arrives early Friday will bring no additional rain but return below normal temperatures. Highs in the 80s and 70s start and end the week, with 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the work week.

