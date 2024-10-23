Warm and sunny conditions persist but expect another foggy start tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

For the rest of the week we'll be maintaining afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and evening low temperatures in the upper 60s. Similar to this morning, radiation fog will begin to develop overnight and carry on into tomorrow morning leading to very poor visibility, especially for inland neighborhoods. So please drive carefully and give yourself extra on the roads to keep yourself and your neighbors safe!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Patchy to dense morning fog then humid and warm by the afternoon

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a good evening!