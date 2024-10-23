Warm and sunny conditions persist but expect another foggy start tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
For the rest of the week we'll be maintaining afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and evening low temperatures in the upper 60s. Similar to this morning, radiation fog will begin to develop overnight and carry on into tomorrow morning leading to very poor visibility, especially for inland neighborhoods. So please drive carefully and give yourself extra on the roads to keep yourself and your neighbors safe!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tomorrow: Patchy to dense morning fog then humid and warm by the afternoon
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a good evening!