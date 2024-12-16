Watch Now
Warm and muggy start to the week

A weak cold front will pass through by the second half of the week
Julia Kwedi Monday 12/16/24 4pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're kicking off the week with warm and humid conditions and above average temperatures. Showers are possible tomorrow for northern neighborhoods as a frontal boundary breaks downs north of the Coastal Bend. More promising rain chances come into forecast on Wednesday when a weak cold front approaches the area. This will also cool us down to more pleasant temperatures for the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some morning fog
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with pockets of sunshine
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 63º
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!

