Warm and muggy start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're kicking off the week with warm and humid conditions and above average temperatures. Showers are possible tomorrow for northern neighborhoods as a frontal boundary breaks downs north of the Coastal Bend. More promising rain chances come into forecast on Wednesday when a weak cold front approaches the area. This will also cool us down to more pleasant temperatures for the second half of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some morning fog

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 63º

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!