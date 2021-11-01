Warm and humid through Wednesday ahead of next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the month of November, many of us will be looking forward to cooler and drier conditions to move into the Coastal Bend.

We’ve already seen a few cold fronts this season that have knocked temperatures down into the 40s for a couple of nights. In fact, over the Halloween Weekend, we started our Saturday morning with an official low morning temperature of 47 degrees over at Corpus Christi International Airport.

The cool air that was responsible for those very nice and dry conditions will erode further today and very warm to hot temperatures will make a comeback along with increasing humidity over the region.

Don’t fret if that’s not something you want to hear because we’re tracking our next cold front to the north that is already bringing some colder temperatures to parts of the Panhandle.

The problem is that the front to our north is lacking upper-level support to drive down into South Texas quickly.

It will get that support, but not until late Wednesday and early Thursday. And as that happens, showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase out ahead, along and behind the front as a little bit of overrunning conditions will result with mainly cloudy skies, some showers in the area and temperatures coming down. Average rainfall amounts will be around a quarter to half an inch of precipitation.

By Friday, high pressure will move further south, and we’ll clear out with sunny skies and high temperatures that will struggle to reach the mid-70s.

Today: A good mix of clouds and sunshine with increasing humidity…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and cool…Low: 65…Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, very warm to hot and humid along with an increasing breeze…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: More clouds, showers and storms increasing late ahead of cold front, warm and humid prior to the front…High: 83…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Cold front arrives early with temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s with scattered showers and storms in the area…High: 70…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, much cooler and drier…High: 71…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny skies with overnight lows in the 50s-60s and highs near seasonal average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

