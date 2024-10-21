Watch Now
Warm and humid conditions persist through the week

Stray to isolated showers possible this week
Julia Kwedi's Monday 10-21-24 4pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

We'll have slightly above average temperatures with gradually increasing humidity this week. Southeast winds and high pressure will dominate our forecast, leading to a warm up into the mid to upper 80s with added moisture. This moisture won't only mean that it will feel hotter and more sticky outside, it also means that there's a chance to see stray to isolated showers throughout the week too,.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night:
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a good evening!

